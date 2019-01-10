Namibia: Carrying Pocket Knives, Sticks Punishable By Law

The carrying of certain types of knives, sticks or axes on someone's person or in a vehicle is a criminal offence that is punishable by law, the police says.

Police deputy commissioner in the Omaheke region, Marcellus Maritshane told Nampa on Tuesday that items which could be classified as 'dangerous weapons' can be confiscated by the police, and the person concerned punished by law.

He was responding to Nampa's queries on the matter, following complaints from the public about the confiscation of such items by the police, especially during the ongoing 'Operation Hornkranz'.

The senior police officer quoted an ordinance in general law, which prohibits the carrying of such items, unless it can be proven that such items are needed by the person carrying them for a lawful purpose.

According to Ordinance 12 of 1956, Section 4 (3a-n) as amended, knives, including pocket knives, or any blade (part of a knife not constituting a shaft or handle) which exceeds three and a half inches (about 8,9 cm) and jumpers, crowbars or hammers exceeding three pounds (about 1,4kg) in weight are not allowed on a person.

Further explaining 'dangerous weapons', the ordinance states that handles with wire, chains or other heavy substance attached, battle axes and daggers are also not allowed. Maritshane displayed a table full of items such as knives, crowbars, daggers and scissors confiscated during sporadic stop-and-search patrols as part of the operation.

Several sticks and knobkieries were also confiscated by the police in the operation.

Many people in the Omaheke region traditionally carry walking sticks or 'kieries' in their vehicles and on them, especially when en route to village functions.

Maritshane said while no cases were opened against many of those carrying the items, it was worrying that so many dangerous weapons are carried every day by people.

"Those we took items from said they use the items for self-defence. Against who or what? We do not know, as they failed to tell us," he stated.

The confiscated items also include one electric drill and heavy metal rods and plates, which the senior police officer suspects would have been used for burglary.

"Why would anyone carry an electric drill at night on him if not for that purpose? We were, however, successful in intercepting such crimes through this operation," said Maritshane.

He said the possession or acquisition of a dangerous weapon by any person is only permissible if authorised in writing by the relevant law authorities if such items are solely kept as a trophy, ornament or for curiosity.

The anti-crime operation was launched officially on 21 December 2018 by president Hage Geingob, with the aim of minimising crime during the festive season.

- Nampa