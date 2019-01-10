9 January 2019

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: SADR Takes Part At 2rd in Meeting of AU Technical Committee On Trade, Industry and Mining

Addis Ababa — The second meeting of the Technical Committee on Trade, Industry and Mining continued for the third consecutive day at the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The 2rd meeting of the committee deals with the major issues related to the work of the committee, especially the AU strategy on raw materials and the strategy of the Union to facilitate intra-trade and enhance the role of small and medium enterprises in enhancing the economies of African countries.

It also dealt with the progress in the negotiation process on the establishment of the continental free trade area and progress in the field of customs and other issues.

The Saharawi state is represented by a delegation including Mohamed Saleh Maulud, who is responsible for the trade file, Chej Maulud, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Mali Bacar of the Sahrawi embassy in Addis Ababa.SPS

Western Sahara

