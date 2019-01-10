Tanzania: Igangula, Tiboroha Highlight Top Priorities

CANDIDATES for Young Africans' chairman post Jonas Tiboroha and Mbaraka Igangula have unveiled their priorities, ahead of the Sunday's general election to be held at Police Officers Mess in Dar es Salaam.

Tiboroha and Igangula are vying for the post of club Chairman, which was left vacant after the former Chairman Yusuf Manji stepped down in May 2017, due to various reasons.

Yanga's election campaigns kicked off on Tuesday after the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Election Committee gave green light to candidates vying for various posts to commence their hunts for votes from club members.

Tiboroha launched his campaigns yesterday at the club house accompanied by eight candidates vying for the Executive Committee Members posts.

And, the former club's General Secretary unveiled six of his top priorities if elected to the post.

Tiboroha, who is a lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) and football stakeholder for quite a long time, disclosed that his number one priority will be to restore the ownership of the club to members and fans as well reinstate its status as a respected institution.

He will also ensure that the club builds foundations for business investments, strengthen the club's branches all over the country as well as reform the team's operational systems in close collaboration with all stakeholders.

"I believe with my professionalism in Sports Administration, if elected, I will work closely with the Executive Committee Members with an objective to take the club into another level.

"I'm really committed to bring revolution at the club, which is currently facing financial hardship... I believe nothing is impossible if we implement our plans professionally," he said.

Tiboroha has also commended the current club leadership for working hard in a difficult situation, enabling the team to top the Mainland Premier League table on 50 points, ten ahead of second placed Azam FC.

The eight candidates for the four vacant Executive Committee Members posts who accompanied Tiboroha in launching his campaign were Ally Msigwa, Christopher Kashililika, Dominic Francis, Salim Rupia, Arfat Hadji, Said Barala and Peter Simon.

On his side, Igangula, who kicked off his campaigns earlier in Temeke District, said he is determined to transform the club's structure and operational system to run in a professional manner.

The former club's Vice Chairman said if elected, he will make sure that the club headquarters is reconstructed and improve the Kaunda ground.

"We will introduce investment system to enable the club to be stable and independent financially.

Igangula was accompanied by candidate vying for the Vice- Chairman post, Titus Ossoro and candidates for Executive Committee Members posts --Sylvester Haule, Benjamin Mwakasonda, Atanas Kazige and Ramadhan Said.

Candidates for the eagerly awaited Sunday's election are Igangula and Tiboroha for the Chairman post, while the third nominee of the post Erick Minga was disqualified due to his failure to provide vivid details about his qualifications.

Likewise, Titus Osoro, Pindu Luhoyo and Salum Chota are vying for the Vice-Chairman post, while the fourth nominee Yona Kavela was disqualified for ethical reasons after he allegedly tried to vie for two different posts, which are chairman and vice-chairman simultaneously.

Eligible candidates to contest for the club's Executive Committee slots are Athanas Kazighe, Ramadhan Said, Salim Rupia, Dominic Francis, Shafii Amri, Benjamin Mwakasonda, Christopher Kashiririka, Ally Msigwa, Sylvester Haule, Arafat Haji, Frank Kalokole and Said Kambi.