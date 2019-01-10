South Africa: Taxi Rear-Ends Truck Leaving Seven Injured.

De Deur — Seven people were left injured this morning when a taxi rear-ended a truck towing a trailer at the R82 and Weilbach Road intersection in De Deur.

ER24 paramedics, along with the Provincial Services, arrived on the scene to find the taxi and truck in the middle of the road. The passengers had already climbed out of the taxi and were found walking around on the scene.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that seven people had sustained only minor injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found.

The patients were treated and thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.