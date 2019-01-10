South Africa: Taxi and Car Collide Leaving One Dead, Fifteen Injured.

Randburg — One person has been killed and fifteen others injured this morning when a taxi and car collided at the Beyers Naude and CR Swart Road intersection in Randburg.

ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene to find both vehicles in the busy intersection. It was evident to paramedics that the taxi had rolled multiple times, ejecting several passengers from the vehicle.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that one patient, a man in his 50s, had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

Fifteen other patients were attended to on the scene. Two were found to be in a critical condition while thirteen others had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported to various hospitals for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.