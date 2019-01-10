Nigerians React to Simi and Adekunle Gold's Wedding

We have to admit it's been a long time coming!

Nigerians have not been this excited about a celebrity wedding in a long time. When the news broke that the wedding was taking place yesterday, not many believed it as there were uncertainties about the wedding venue. To heighten our curiosity, there were no pictures available until late in the night.

Now that the wedding has been confirmed, Nigerians have taken to their social media to express their excitement:

But first, this is a throwback to when Gold tried to avoid the 'girlfriend' question

January 10, 2016.

Third year anniversary of this interview today.#SimiGold pic.twitter.com/XngPAyjRnB

- Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) January 10, 2019

Now to the pictures:

So My Favs Are Getting Married Today.

May God Bless Their Union.#SimiGold pic.twitter.com/rA7d6qMVFI

- MisturBETS⚽ (@MisturBets) January 9, 2019

I heard Adekunle's name is also Joromi. Simi tricked us 😌😌.#AdekunleGold #Simi #SimiGold

- I fell pregnant (@Writa_holic) January 9, 2019

We are waiting for #SimiGold to drop a song and ask us to download it , we will remind them of how they his their wedding pictures from us.

- james Ayika (@AyikaJames) January 9, 2019

If more people start to give importance to PEACE over POWER, this world will be a merrier place..#SimiGold

Simi isn't the prettiest for Gold neither is Gold the most handsome for Simi but they saw PEACE in each other's arms & that's the power that prevailed for them.

Nice ones.

- Adebayo 🔴 (@Tzadebayo) January 9, 2019

Me trying to understand which suspense is more worse either Asuu announcement 2days ago or Awaiting Simi and AG wedding Pictures cos Refesh button sef is tired😩#SimiGold #Simi #AdekunleGold pic.twitter.com/lyXJuxQX9p

- 24 DI💎MONDS (@swagz_i) January 9, 2019

Falz their friend and entertainer was also dragged into it:

When baba finally realize say no be by bigger bear bear!!😂😂😭#SimiGold pic.twitter.com/gj3PeCWUff

- Broda Ross (@goodluckobi10) January 10, 2019

Congratulations Simi Gold!