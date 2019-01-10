10 January 2019

Angola: MPLA Foresees Challenges in Local Elections

Luanda — The local elections slated for 2020 will be another political challenge to the ruling MPLA party, which is to demand greater commitment, dedication and acumen from its members and supporters, said on Wednesday the party's vice-president, Luísa Damião.

In line with that, added the official, MPLA is betting on a set of guideline documents approved during the holding of its 6th Ordinary Session of the Central Committee, which is expected to be a tool to lead the party to the victory.

Luísa Damião, who was speaking at the New Year greetings at the party's headquarters, urged the members and supporters to take part in the local elections' process.

