Angola: New Cuanza Norte Governor Priorities Education, Health

Ndalatando — The improvement of the sectors of health, education, basic sanitation as well as water and electric power supply are top priorities of the recently appointed governor of the northern Cuanza Norte Province, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho.

Speaking at the taking of office ceremony in Ndalatando City (provincial capital), the new governor pledged to carry on with the actions undertaken by his predecessor.

Adriano Mendes de Carvalho also pledged to reinforce the attention to the development of the productive and human resources of the municipalities, improve the living conditions of the citizens and prevent young people from departing to other provinces seeking better conditions.