Angola: Chinese Want to Invest U.S.$10 Billion in Angola

Chinese to bet in Agriculture.

Lubango — Chinese investors have available US $ 10 billion to invest in the fields of industry, agriculture and scientific research said Wednesday in Lubango, Huíla province, the minister- counsellor of the Chinese embassy , Li Bin.

Speaking at the ceremony that marked the inauguration of a photographic exhibition, to mark the 36 years of relations between Angola and China, patent in the auditorium of the Mandume University, the diplomat said that the referred amount can help the economic and social development and Angola.

Li Bin, who represented the Chinese ambassador, Cui Aimim, emphasized the importance of these sort of investments in the process of recovery of the Angolan economy.

"China is experiencing a momentum in bilateral relations with Angola, which has lead the Angolan President, João Lourenço, to visit the country twice in 2018.

Regarding the exhibition, which includes 53 photographs, he said that it is divided into five areas, namely the political, economic and commercial exchanges, as well as tourism and the results of the reforms that China has made in the last 40 years.

The activity was attended by the deputy governor of Huila for the political, social and economic sector, Maria João Chipalavela, the Chinese community, academics and guests.