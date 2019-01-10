Algeria: President's Leadership, Strong Institutions Make Algeria Stable Country

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of the national community in Denmark on Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdelkader Messahel said that Algeria was a stable country thanks to the foresighted leadership of President of the Republic, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the people's commitment to surmounting the hardest moments of their history and the performance of state institutions.

Messahel seized the opportunity of this meeting, which is part of regular contact and consolidation of ties with this community, to highlight the major achievements Algeria has made in various fields, which earned it positive assessments by many international partners that consider Algeria as a haven of peace, in an unstable environment, whose stability is essential for the whole region.

"Algeria's achievements are the fruit of the foresight leadership of President of the Republic, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who managed to end the national tragedy, enhance national cohesion through reconciliation, boost the economy and restore Algeria's rightful place among in the community of nations," stated Messahel.

The FM also recalled the reforms Algeria had made as they represent a successful and sought-after experience, notably good governance, the rule of law and the entrenchment of democracy.

Stressing the constant and personal solicitude President Bouteflika shows for the national community abroad and his willingness to address their concerns, Messahel said that "the overall reform and development approach also included the national community abroad."

In the same vein, the FM recalled the measures taken by the President to enable the national community abroad to take advantage of housing and involve them in investments, areas in which they are granted the same advantages as their compatriots residing in Algeria.

The Algerian Government will always be attentive to the national community abroad and will pursue efforts to develop digitization, modernize the management of consulates and improve the quality of services.

A rich debate followed Messahel's speech and the representatives of the national community in Denmark welcomed the initiative of the minister to meet them.

They also reiterated their commitment to the stability of their homeland and expressed their willingness to play a role in its development.