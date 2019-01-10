Western Sahara: USA Congress Does Not Recognize the Pretended Sovereignty of Morocco Over Western Sahara

Washington — The House of Representatives of the United States approved a bill that excludes Western Sahara from financial aid for the year 2019 destined for Morocco in the budget of public expenditure, unlike In recent years, particularly in 2018, an American position confirms that Morocco has no sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The bill establishes that aid to Western Sahara is completely separate from that directed to Morocco, and clearly refers to Western Sahara as a political entity distinct from that of Morocco. "

It is expected that the bill will be approved to set a precedent and a step that reaffirms that Morocco has no sovereignty over Western Sahara and has sent a clear message to the EU Commission, which is maneuvering to approve the fisheries agreement in a flagrant violation of the judgments of the European Court of Justice that has ruled that "Western Sahara is a separate territory and separate from Morocco", and that it must be excluded from any kind of agreements with Morocco.

The Algerian newspaper Algérie Patriotique indicated that this decision of the Republican Administration is a letter addressed to European leaders who try to ignore the decision of the European Court of Justice regarding the territory of Western Sahara, defined by the CJEU as "Distinct and separate from Morocco". SPS