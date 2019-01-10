Algerian Community Abroad Gets Access to Housing Programme in 2018

Algiers — Housing sector was marked in 2018 by a diversification in the offer with new options adapted to the needs and resources of citizens and the opening of the public promotional housing (LPP) programme to national community abroad.

Since 2018, the members of the national community abroad have been granted the right to get access to housing through the LPP programme.

In late December 2018, the number of Algerian appliers based in 93 countries has reached 20,038.

A total of 2,247 housing units, in 14 provinces, were built in a first stage for such appliers, and the operation has been extended to other parts of the country.

In this respect, Minister of Housing, Abdelwahid Temmar, met the members of the national community in four French cities (Paris, Lille, Lyon and Marseille), in London (Great Britain) and New York (United States).

Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel, for his part, met the members of the national community in Belgium and Luxembourg.

In addition, Information days on the LPP housing programme were organized in 2018 for the Algerian community in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.