Ethiopia Reduces Maternal Mortality By Over 70%

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has slashed maternal death by more than 70 Percent, according to Ministry of Health.

The ministry stated that mortality rate of mothers was 1,250 out of 100,000, according to the 1990 World Health Organization Report, but has now dropped to 353 out of 100,000.

Despite the decline, 50 percent of the death are caused by bleeding during pregnancy and related problems, it was learned.

At a press conference she held today, Heath State Minister Liya Tadesse revealed that maternal death is reduced by 72 percent.

According to her, low awareness among the public, poor care and service in health institutions are the major factors that are still contributing to maternal mortality in Ethiopia.

In this regard, Ministry of Health has been working with stakeholders to enhance integrated effort and focusing on identified problems as well increasing accessibility to quality health services across the country, Liya stated.

She further said the ministry has also been working to increase the number of extension workers, midwives and other health professions to narrowing the ratio between mothers delivering at health institutions and professionals.

The ministry has launched a month long campaign starting from today and it will be celebrated in health institutions throughout the country by providing quality services, she stated..

The ministry has distributed new ambulances to health institution to make the campaign successful, it was pointed out.

Despite the positive results achieved in the sub-sector, the state minister noted that the public need to improve the culture of blood donation to decrease maternal death caused by over bleeding during delivery.