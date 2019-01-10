Ghana: New Appointments in Ghana Prisons Service

The Ghana Prisons Service has made new appointments and transfers with 26 officers being elevated to Director of Prisons, Regional Prisons Commanders, and officers in charge of Prisons establishments.

A statement signed by Mr. Vitalis Aiyeh, Chief Public Relations Officer, Ghana Prisons and copied the Ghanaian Times, said Mr. Stephen Cofie is now the Director of Prisons in charge of Finance and Administration, while Mr. Kwame Kuma Kpeli is appointed as the Director of Prisons in charge of Human Resource.

Mr. Leopold Kwame Amoah Ansah, who was the Director of Prisons in charge of Services and Technical, is now the Director of Prisons in charge of Welfare, Mr. Isaac Kofi Agyir, previously the Eastern Regional Prisons Commander, is the new Director of Prisons in charge of Operations and Agriculture, and Mr. Nelson Basubinin Duut, who was the Ashanti Regional Prisons Commander, takes over as the Director of Prisons in charge of Services and Technical.

Also appointed as Regional Prisons Commanders are: Deputy Director of Prisons, Mr. M.K.A. Agbosu-Western Regional Prisons Commander; Mr. Henry Ashley Dasaah, Deputy Director of Prisons -- Northern Regional Prisons Commander; and Mr. Ernest Asante Adofo, Deputy Director of Prisons -- Eastern Regional Prisons Commander.

The rest are Deputy Director of Prisons, Mr. S.K. Owusu Amponsah -- Ashanti Regional Prisons Commander; Mr. Samuel Yaw Tannor, Deputy Director of Prisons -- Upper East Regional Prisons Commander; and Deputy Director of Prisons, Mr. C.K. Nyamedi - Upper West Regional Prisons Commander.

The statement said Deputy Directors of Prisons Mr. Samuel Adjei Attah, Mr. Francis Omane-Addo and Mr. Edward Fiifi Acquah have been appointed as commandants in charge of Prison Officers' Training School, Roman Ridge - Accra, Prisons Headquarters, Cantonments and Ankaful Annex Prison, Central Region respectively.

Also appointed were Deputy Director of Prisons, Mrs. Joana F. Tackie-Otoo -- Officer in Charge of Nsawam Female Prison, Eastern Region; Mr. Abraham N.M. Allotey, Director of Prisons -- Officer in charge of Ankaful Main Camp Prison, Central Region; and Assistant Director of Prisons, Mr. Alfred Cudjoe - Officer in charge of Ankaful Contagious Disease Prison, Central Region.

Others are Chief Superintendent of Prisons, Mr. Salih Bin Khalid -- Officer in Charge of Bawku Local Prison, Upper East Region and Chief Superintendent of Prisons, Mr. Kwadwo Peprah Mensah -- Officer in Charge of Yeji Settlement Camp Prison, Bono East Region.

The following senior officers have also been appointed Second in Command (2IC): Assistant Director of Prisons, Mr. Edmund B. Odonkor -- 2IC of Nsawam Medium Security Prison; Assistant Director of Prisons, Mr. Raphael Tuekpe -- 2IC of James Camp Prison, Roman Ridge, Accra; Assistant Director of Prisons, Mr. Martin K. Darku -- 2IC of Ho Central Prison, Volta Region; Assistant Director of Prisons, Mr. Stephen Anum Mensah -- 2IC of Ankaful Maximum Security Prison, Central Region; and Assistant Director of Prisons, Mr. Francis S. Hagbe -- 2IC of Kumasi Central Prison, Ashanti Region.

The statement said Mr. Peter Afari Mintah and Mr. Wilson Sallah, all Assistant Directors of Prisons have been appointed as Officers in charge of Sunyani Central Prison, Bono East Region, and Ankaful Annex Prison, Central Region.