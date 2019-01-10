Ghana: Traditional Queens Praise President for Free Shs

President Akufo-Addo welcoming Nana Abena Boatenmaa I, President of the National Queenmothers Council and other leaders to the Jubilee House in Accra. Also with them is Mrs Frema Osei Opare.

The President of the National Council of Women Traditional Leaders has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for keeping his promise to make education free for all Ghanaians with the introduction of the Free Senior High School educational policy.

According to the Council, made up of traditional queens from the various traditional councils across the country, the policy has brought relief to many Ghanaians, including traditional leaders who, hitherto, sponsored many students in their communities.

The President of the Council, Nana Abena Boatemaa I, also the Queen Mother of the Odumase No I Traditional Area, said this when she led the group to call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday.

"Before the free SHS policy, we used our own funds to support needy students in our traditional areas. Now that burden has been reduced and we thank the President for keeping his promise," the Queen Mother said.

Nana Abena Boatemaa I also commended the government for introducing the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative and indicated that the programme had created jobs for the youth in their traditional areas.

The Queen Mother appealed to the President to use his office to push for the inclusion of queen mothers in the regional and national house of chiefs to enable queen mothers, especially through the Affirmative Action policy.

She also called on the government to consider queen mothers for positions on boards of public institutions since queen mothers were knowledgeable and had a lot to offer in service to the country.

President Akufo-Addo thanked the council for the visit and urged its members to support the government as it implemented policies aimed at changing the economic fortunes of the country.

He said the country's new feat as a net exporter of food in the sub region was a sign of good things to come and urged the council to continue to support his administration.

The President expressed the commitment to consider the petitions of the queen mothers, except the appeal to use his office to push for the inclusion of queen mothers in the House of Chiefs.

However, President Akufo-Addo said the government would be part of the on-going dialogue for the inclusion of queen mothers in the House.