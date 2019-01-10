Ghana: Amponsah Retains Captain One Golf Society Trophy

Defending champion of the Captain One Golf Society Invitational tournament, Prince Amponsah from the Obuasi Golf Club has retained the trophy of the annual competition.

The professional golfer returned a net score of 113 after playing 27-holes in the one day competition held at the Ankobra Golf and Country Club in Bogoso for the trophy and the $2,000 prize money.

He was closely followed by Ernest Oboh also with a net score of 113 but an inferior count back with James Akwaboah finishing third with a net score of 115.

In the guests' category of the event held under the theme; 'Taking golf to the less privileged', Peter Brakoh, with a net score of 118 emerged winner.

Stephen Klah from the Achimota Golf Club won the Longest Drive while Sampson Gyasi won the Closest to the Pin prize.

James Akwaboah and E. K Osei were identified as the mystery partners with a total score of 233 and took home $250 each and a trophy.

The overall winner of the Founder's Monthly Medal went to James Akwaboah followed by Prince Amponsah and Nafiu Abubakar.

Speaking in an interview with the media after the event, the winner, Prince Amponsah, expressed happiness at his performance and commended organisers for the event.

Founder and President of Captain One Golf Society, Pius Appiah Ayeh was elated after the competition and thanked the participants and the organising committee for making the event a success.

He noted that pitching amateurs and professionals was the best because it brought the best from both sides and that would be the trend in subsequent editions.

He mentioned that new participants who fully played the 27-holes have been granted automatic membership to the Society but added that the society would give a roadmap for other golfers who want to join.

The event was witnessed by the Vice President of the Ghana Golf Association (GGA), Lee Mensah who managed the first nine holes.