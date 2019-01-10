10 January 2019

allAfrica.com

Algeria: Miss Algeria Khadija Benhamou Fights Back After Racist Comments

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Miss Algeria
Miss Algeria 2019 Khadija Benhamou ...

Cape Town — The organisers of Miss Algeria have defended 2019's winner after racist comments and the publication of "degrading and retouched photos".


Their statement, published on Facebook, said they "deplored" the reactions of "several people" on the victory of what is being called the country's first black Algerian queen. But others are reporting that Khadija Ben Hamou is the second black woman to win the pageant - the first was reportedly Nassima Mokadem in 2005.


Ben Hamou, who comes from the southern Adrar region where discrimination against darker-skinned Algerians is common, told local media she will "not back down" after Facebook and Twitter users criticised the shape of her nose and lips.

The shocking comments shows how little understanding Algerians have of their own cultural and ethnic diversity, according to Vogue ME.

Here is the full statement from Miss Algeria's organisers:

Hello everyone,

The organization of MISS ALGERIA deplores the behavior and racist comments of several people following publications of degrading and retouched photos.

We give you two pictures of our pretty MISS ALGERIA 2019 while waiting others who will follow soon.

Organization of MISS ALGERIA.

Algeria

President's Leadership, Strong Institutions Make Algeria Stable Country

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of the national community in Denmark on Wednesday, Minister of Foreign… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.