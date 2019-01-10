Mauritius: Government Is Committed to Creating More Opportunities for the Youth, Says Prime Minister

press release

Government is determined in its endeavours to invest in education and training with a view to better equipping youngsters with modern and technological tools for their future. The introduction of free access to tertiary education in public institutions marks a milestone for the country and it features among the series of measures in line to provide equal opportunities for students to pursue their studies without any hindrance.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement yesterday at the Social Welfare Centre in Saint Pierre. He was speaking at a ceremony held for the distribution of school materials to some 800 students from the region of Saint Pierre.

The Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, the Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden, and other personalities were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted Government's vision to transform the country into a digital economy, cater to the needs of children from vulnerable families and respond to the aspirations of the population. Several governmental measures, he underlined, have been implemented so as to provide necessary facilities for students to learn in a conducive environment.

On this score, he spoke of the Nine Year Schooling Reform and the provision of tablets to learners of Grade 1 and 2. The subsidy on School Certificate and Higher School Certificate examinations fees was also highlighted by the Prime Minister.

With regard to creating more opportunities for the youth, he pointed out that 50 scholarships will soon be offered for youngsters to specialise themselves in Artificial Intelligence and digital technology. Moreover, some 14 000 youngsters will be employed shortly through various programmes that have been put in place for their welfare, he added. These are National Skills Development Programme, National Apprenticeship Programme, SME Employment Scheme, Youth Employment Programme and Work At Home Programme.

The Prime Minister further emphasised on the need to inculcate sporting values to the youth by encouraging them to practise a physical activity.

For her part, Minister Dookun-Luchoomun, elaborated on the initiatives of her Ministry such as the Natation Scolaire Programme and the After School Sports and Fitness Programme that aim at developing the talents and aptitudes of youngsters at school. She also spoke of the free access to tertiary education, which is a governmental measure beneficial for parents and students.

As for Minister Sawmynaden, he underlined that education is key to success and therefore called on the youth to work hard to succeed in their endeavours.

Distribution of school materials

The Mauritius Duty Free Paradise under its Corporate Social Responsibility is sponsoring school materials in different regions across the country. The distribution exercise has also been conducted in Savanne, Rose Belle and Souillac.