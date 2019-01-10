Mauritius: Foreign Minister Has Working Session With Newly Appointed High Commissioner of India

press release

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr. Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo had a working session this morning with the newly appointed High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Mr Tanmaya Lal in Port-Louis.

During the meeting, Minister Lutchmeenaraidoo dwelt on the socioeconomic evolution of Mauritius from being a newly independent country to its recent shift to a new strategy resting on new pillars of development which, he emphasised, may be of great interest to India. He explained that the strategy involves firstly, Mauritius assuming its role as an Ocean State possessing a huge expanse of marine resources and secondly partnering with the African continent so that Mauritius can serve as a link between Africa and Asia, and as a lighthouse for the region.

The Minister underlined that the new strategy of Mauritius is based on a south-south cooperation for joint ventures with Africa, the Middle East, China and India, and involves the signing of free trade agreements wherein a system of Government-to-Government Joint Commission establishes the priorities of the collaborating countries and ensures their implementation. On that note, he underpinned the key role of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement in unlocking business opportunities for the two countries, adding that negotiations will be clinched based on mutual understanding and respect.

For his part, High Commissioner Tanmaya Lal underpinned the special and unique relationship that India and Mauritius share and emphasised that he is looking forward to consolidate and expand existing ties through further cooperation. He reiterated the support of his Government to contribute to the socioeconomic development of Mauritius, adding that through conjoint efforts both countries will work on areas of priorities and look for new avenues of cooperation.

Speaking about the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Jugnauth to India in January 2019 on the occasion of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas alongside the Kumbh Mela, Mr Tanmaya Lal underlined that his presence will reflect the close bond and intensity of engagement that prevails between the two nations.