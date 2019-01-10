Mauritius: Prime Minister Jugnauth Chairs Second Meeting of the National Economic and Social Council

press release

Two commissions have been set up, one on economy and related matters and one on social matters.

This statement was made yesterday by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, who chaired the second meeting of the National Economic and Social Council (NESC) held at the New Treasury Building in Port-Louis. The meeting saw the participation of several Ministers, representatives of the public sector, the private sector, trade unions and of civil society.

The first meeting of this year approved a working method so as to be more efficient in the undertaking of natives. Several discussions themes have been identified namely demography, ageing population, road safety, the environment and food safety.

The objective of the NESC is to promote a dialogue among the different partners so as to reach a consensus on social integration and inclusive and sustainable development.