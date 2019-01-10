Ghana: Tema Records Reduction in Road Accidents

The Tema Region recorded a total of 709 accident cases last year representing a reduction, in the 907 cases recorded in 2017.

The Tema Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) Commander, Chief Superintendent Joseph Owusu-Bempah who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in an interview, however said there was still more room for improvement since losing 120 lives in a year was still alarming.

According to him, what was more worrying about the trend was that more private vehicles continue to get involved in road crashes as compared with commercial vehicles.

He disclosed that there were 358 commercial vehicles as against 628 private vehicles and therefore, advocated for constant refresher courses for private vehicle drivers.

Chief Superintendent Owusu-Bempah also revealed that there was a total of 114 fatal cases, 213 serious cases and 382 minors accidents.

The Tema Regional Police MTTU Commander said 214 motor bicycles crashes were also recorded with 146 pedestrian knockdowns, 120 persons killed and 673 sustaining injuries.

He advised the public to be very careful on the road to ensure that road crashes in the region were drastically reduced to save lives and properties.