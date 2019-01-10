Ghana: Tunisian Trade Delegation to Visit Ghana

Ghana will play host to a business delegation of 30 companies from Tunisia to explore business opportunities in the country.

The delegation, which will be in the country from January 14 to January 17, has expertise in the oil and gas industries, infrastructure, agribusiness, metal industry, renewable energy, ITC and transportation equipment and are here to explore trade partnerships with their Ghanaian counterparts.

A statement issued in Accra by the Tunisia Africa Business Council (TABC), organisers of the visit, said the delegation would have the opportunity to meet several members of Government and key decision-makers.

Mr Hatem Ferjani, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of economic diplomacy, who will lead the Tunisian delegation, said "our business members will have three B2B sessions, as well as field trips and institutional meetings throughout the three-day visit.

The major event of the mission will be the Ghana-Tunisia Investment and Trade Economic Forum, which will be held on Tuesday, January 15th at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra.

The statement said TABC, aimed at further strengthening economic cooperation between Tunisia and the Sub-Saharan African countries as well as enhancing intra-African investment opportunities, and had carried out very important and highly appreciated activities.

It currently enjoys an important position in the country's economic development, in particular, in the field of organising international conferences and forums in Tunisia on topics of great importance for the African continent such as higher education, Health, trade and investment financing.

"It is also committed to the organisation of business missions in various countries, the next of which is Ghana," it added.

The organisers urged the Ghanaian media to attend the economic forum to further discuss the economic relations between the two countries and the long history of trade and partnership they had been sharing together.