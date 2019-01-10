Ghana: Court Grants 6 Aggrieved Menzgold Customers Bail in Kumasi

Six out of seven customers of Menzgold Company Limited, who were arrested during a demonstration on Tuesday in Kumasi, have been granted bail by a district court at Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

The court, presided over by Mrs Portia Molly Anafo Salia, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the seventh suspect whose name was not given, following a plea by the prosecutor, Police Inspector Edward Kwame Adade.

The six, including a female, pleaded not guilty to offensive conduct and unlawful assembly charges and the court granted them bail of GHȻ5,000 .00 with a surety each.

They are to re-appear before the court on January 22, 2019 for the continuation of the case.

The six are Vivian Adjei, Eric Kwakye, Jeptha Agyemang, James Abubakar, Arnold Tamakloe, Adams Osman and Kofi Agyarko.

Mr Kwame Owusu Sekyere, the defense counsel for the accused, argued that, his clients did no wrong because they were at the premises to check if their investments would be paid to them.

The Ghanaian Times reported Tuesday that, the aggrieved customers of the company hit the streets of Kumasi metropolis calling on the government to intervene to retrieve their monies.

The demonstrators, numbering about 150 gathered at the premises of the company at Amakom and nearly set the building ablaze, but the police arrived on time to stop them.

The customers then resorted to burning of car tyres among others in front of the office building to register their anger and frustration which caused a heavy traffic jam at the Amakom traffic light in the early hours of the day.

They, thereafter, threatened to march to the Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll, to call on him to also intervene.