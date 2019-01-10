10 January 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Bechem United for Dallas Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Vigah

TWENTY youth players and officials of Bechem United will depart Ghana in April for the illustrious Dallas Cup football tournament in the United States.

Favoured as one of the teams from Africa to make a mark, the cadet team of the Ghanaian premiership outfit, have been preparing zealously for the two-week campaign which roars off from April 12-24.

Aside two-time champions Nigeria, no African team had won the Dallas Cup in any division.

The trip is being sponsored by Delta Airlines.

The Dr Pepper Dallas Cup, commonly known as the Dallas Cup, is an annual international football tournament for invited youth teams.

Established in 1980, the tournament is held in Dallas, Texas, with FC Dallas serving as its host club.

Venues used for the tournament include the Cotton Bowl and Toyota Stadium.

The Cup has tournaments for age groups ranging from Under-13 to Under-19.

Mexican side Tigres UANL is the champion of the Under-19 Super group. The first ever Dallas Cup saw an English club side from South London, St. Thomas More, win the U-14 cup, an amazing display in goal from Sean Woods saw him lofted onto the shoulders of his team-mates in celebration.

Ghana

KKMA Bans Churches From Using Public School Buildings

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) says it will no longer allow public school buildings to be used for church… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.