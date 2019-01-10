Ghana: Make Christmas Productive

Kumasi — The Primate of the West Africa Province of the Anglican Church, Most Rev. Prof. Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, has charged Christians to make the celebration of Christmas relevant and productive to national development.

He has accordingly appealed to all Christians, especially those of the Anglican denomination to make 2019 "a year of reconciliation since Jesus calls us irrevocably to the task of reconciliation".

Archbishop Yinkah Sarfo who is the Bishop of the Kumasi Diocese of the Anglican Church and also head of the Anglican Community in Ghana made the appeal in a Christmas day sermon at the St Cyprian Anglican Church in Kumasi.

He said for devout Christians, Christmas must be about sober reflection and celebration of the significance of the birth of Jesus Christ.

He said Christmas "is about salvation as God broke into human history to offer us the eternal gift of salvation, Jesus Christ, who by His death on the cross brought man to God."

Most Rev. Yinkah Sarfo therefore urged Christians to let the celebration remind them of certain cardinal values such as love, forgiveness, goodwill, unity, sharing, sacrifice, tolerance, peace, family life, truth, honesty, faith and righteousness.

He pointed out that all these virtues are ingredients for national development and said "all Ghanaians in particular and Africans in general are exhorted at this Christmas to forge ahead in unity and eschew all negative traits to help build our young democracies and develop our countries."

He said in order to make a meaningful impact in 2019, "we should all put our trust in God who knows the end from the beginning and has assured us of plans to succeed and prosper and that we will succeed when we seek the Lord God Almighty with all our heart".

He said the Almighty God also exhort us in Psalm 32:8 that 'I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go. I will counsel you with my loving eye on you'.