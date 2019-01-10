Ghana: Repair Work On Jasikan-Kadjebi Road Progressing Steadily

Jasikan — THE pothole patching and sectional repair work on the seven-and-a-half-kilometre Jasikan-Kadjebi road which commenced in March this year is progressing steadily.

The stretch is part of the Eastern Corridor road.

According to the contractors, Bumecon, 60 per cent of the GHȻ2.8million job has already been executed.

"Although the project is scheduled to be completed in 2020, we will finish work this year," said Mr Eric Agbley, Managing Director of Bumecon.

Conducting the Ghanaian Times round the project site, he said that, so far, all the sectional operation and work on the shoulders of the road had been carried out.

Work had gone beyond patching and the stretch was now awaiting first prima seal of bitumen which would start early next year, Mr Agbley assured.

He said that "even at this stage, those plying the route are happy, as no vehicle gets stuck on the road any longer".

The managing director appealed to government to honour certificates raised by the company in respect of work done so far, for work to remain in progress.