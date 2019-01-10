Ghana: KKMA Bans Churches From Using Public School Buildings

Kubekro — The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) says it will no longer allow public school buildings to be used for church activities.

This is to prevent further deterioration of school buildings and furniture by congregants.

The Assembly explained that some churches after using the facilities for church service and all night activities had refused to repair broken down furniture or paint defaced classroom walls upon several appeals to them.

The Chief Executive Officer of KKMA, Solomon T. Appiah, announced this here when the Assembly handed over a one storey six classroom block worth GH¢585,385.10 to the Kubekro KKMA Basic School.

The new school block funded through the District Assembly Common Fund commenced in March 2016 and completed in September 2018.

The commissioning of the school brought a big relief to the pupils who were schooling in a rented property for the past five years.

The pupils were seen chatting heartily as they carried their desks from the old site to their new classrooms.

Mr Appiah tasked the school management committee, teachers and the students to take good care of the school.

He said the project was part of government's commitment to providing adequate school infrastructure to ensure all children have access to quality education in the country.

The Assembly donated 100 bags of cement and a trip of sand to the Parent Teacher Association of the school towards the construction of a Junior High School building at the same ceremony.

Mr Appiah said the KKMA would bear the labour cost of the Junior High school project, extend electricity to the building on completion and provide the school with computers.

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Director of Education, Ms Rosina Adobor, receiving the keys to the building thanked the KKMA for the gesture which she said would serve as a big boost to education in the area.

She promised that the directorate would take good care of the school so that more children in the municipality can get educated and contribute to the development of the country.