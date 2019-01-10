Namibia: Two Die in Accident Near Nkurenkuru

The police in the Kavango West region are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a motor-vehicle accident claimed two lives at Siyena village near Nkurenkuru on Tuesday evening.

Kavango West crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Rudolf Mbumba said in a police report yesterday that the accident happened at around 23h38, some nine kilometres east of Nkurenkuru.

He said the driver of an orange SUV, who was on his way from Nkurenkuru to Rundu, hit a calf that was in the middle of the road and rammed into a sedan from behind, causing the deaths of the sedan's driver and passenger.

It is alleged that the driver of the SUV, who was under the influence of alcohol, lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, while the sedan only veered off the road.

Mbumba added that the driver of the SUV escaped the accident unharmed, while his sole passenger escaped the accident with minor injuries.

The deceased have been identified, but their names could not be made public as their next of kin are yet to be informed of their deaths.

A total of four serious motor-vehicle accidents, which claimed two lives, were reported in the Omaheke region since the beginning of December 2018.

On Tuesday, Omaheke deputy commissioner Marcellus Maritshane said in one accident on 22 December, seven people were seriously injured after a Leonardville Village Council vehicle overturned near the town. One person, who was admitted to the Windhoek Central Hospital after the accident, died later, while the other five remained at different hospitals with various degrees of injuries.

In another accident, a man died after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving, causing it to leave the road and overturn on Christmas Eve near Talismanus in the Otjombinde constituency.

Maritshane said four murder cases were also reported to the police during the period in question.

One case involved a woman who allegedly strangled her baby to death, and then reported the baby as missing near Farm Du Plessis. She allegedly pretended to be mentally ill, and refused to cooperate with the police.

The baby was discovered some four days later after a search by the police in the field, after which the woman was arrested.

In another incident, a 38-year-old man allegedly hacked his girlfriend with a panga multiple times, causing her death. He has since been arrested.

In yet another murder incident, a man was allegedly attacked by two others and stabbed to death with a sharp object at Drimiopsis in the Kalahari constituency last week.

Maritshane said several cases of the possession of drugs were opened against people found carrying such items on their bodies during sporadic Namibian Police stop-and-search operations over the festive season. The most prevalent drugs confiscated were cannabis and Mandrax tablets.

The senior police officer warned members of the public against using or dealing in drugs, as such items have a detrimental effect on society due to their dependence-inducing capabilities. - Nampa