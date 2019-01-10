South Africa: Markram Passed Fit for Wanderers Test

Cape Town — Proteas opener Aiden Markram has been passed fully fit for the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Wanderers.

There had been concern over Markram's availability after he went crashing into an advertising board while fielding on day three of the second Test at Newlands.

It left the 24-year-old with a bruised thigh and he could not come out to bat on the fourth morning as the Proteas knocked off the 41 runs they needed for victory.

Cape Cobras opener Pieter Malan had been on stand-by for the Wanderers, but it looks like he will no longer be needed after Markram passed a fitness Test in Johannesburg on Thursday.

While Markram has carved out a niche for himself as one of South Africa's most promising young batsman on the Test stage, his immediate ODI future is less certain.

He was left out of a 14-man squad announced on Thursday for the first two ODIs against Pakistan and with Reeza Hendricks included and in good form, Markram can not be guaranteed a place in the 15-man squad for this year's World Cup in England.

Source: Sport24