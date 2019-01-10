South Africa: Cape Town Taxify Driver Attacked Twice in One Night

A Taxify driver was attacked twice in one night in Manenberg, Cape Town, with a pastor stepping in to save him the second time, police said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the driver, 28, had picked up passengers in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, on Tuesday night.

Taxify picks up people who order a taxi via a mobile phone app that usually deducts the fare from their bank account. Known as "e-hailing", this type of service is usually cashless, although Uber and Taxify also both have cash options.

The driver dropped off three women, before picking up three men who wanted to be dropped in Manenberg.

"One of the men sitting at the back hit him with a bottle over his head. He was attacked by all three men, which made him lose control of his vehicle, and [he] collided with a fixed object," she said.

The robbers jumped out of the driver's car with his cellphone.

But his ordeal was not over. Still dazed and shocked, some people in the immediate vicinity attacked him, police said.

"According to the 28-year-old male, a pastor of a nearby church rescued him from serious injury. No arrest has been made," said Rwexana.

The police have requested that anybody with information regarding the attack call Manenberg police on 0216999400 or Crime Stop 0860010111.

News24 has asked Taxify for comment. The story will be updated when a response is received.

Source: News24