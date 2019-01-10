South Africa: Public Works Awards 40 Bursaries to the Tune of R150 000

The Department of Public Works (DPW) has awarded 40 bursaries to deserving 2018 matriculants.

The bursaries were awarded to learners interested in studying for careers in the built industry at different tertiary institutions in 2019.

The learners come from schools across the country, which are participating in the department's schools programme.

"The core function of the schools programme is to develop and nurture scarce skills as part of DPW's ongoing transformation process of the built industry. The bursary programme was introduced in 2014 and aims to harness scarce skills in the built industry," said the DPW.

To date, the programme has benefitted 298 deserving youths from disadvantaged communities.

The Public Works bursary programme also highlights the department's mandate and contribution towards improvement of socio-economic factors such as youth empowerment, poverty alleviation, job creation, women empowerment and monetary relief for disadvantaged communities to enable them to further their studies.

Awarding the bursaries, Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi announced the bursary will be increased from R130 000 to R150 000 per learner, per year.

The bursary covers tuition, meals, accommodation, text books, academic resources and a monthly allowance.

"The department's investment in these young people translate to over R6 million a year and serves as testimony of the department's commitment to empowering young people," said the department.

The learners are set to pursue careers in built or property studies specialising in engineering, hydrology, analytical chemistry, construction management, quantity surveying, architecture, landscape architecture, urban and regional planning, interior design, horticulture, actuarial science and property studies.

To date, 145 bursary recipients have completed their studies and 57 of them currently work for the Department of Public Works doing their internships and being part of the young professional programme.

The event also recognised registered artisans and professionals who participated in the artisan development and young professional's programme.

There are 110 young professionals who have obtained professional registration since the introduction of the young Professionals Programme in 2007.

"Fifty three artisans have successfully registered since the implementation of the programme in 2015. The trainee have obtained trade test certificates on different trades in the construction industry, which is electricians, brick-layers, carpenters and plumbers," said the department.