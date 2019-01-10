10 January 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Revenues From Dates Export Up 14.4 Percent

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tunis/Tunisia — Revenues from Tunisian date export edged up 14.4% till January 7, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, to reach 219 million dinars (MD), taking advantage of the growing demand on the Maghreb market which exceeded 7 thousand tons.

Tunisia has sold since the start of the date export season (October 1, 2018) 32.5 thousand tons, against 31.5 thousand tons (191MD) during the last season, i.e. a 3% rise at the level of quantities, according to data published on Thursday by the Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Ministry.

Demands on the Maghreb, Spanish, American and Indonesian markets were up 22.6%, 25%, 51.5% and 14.7%, respectively.

Tunisia

One Foot-and-Mouth Disease Case Detected in Sidi Bouzid

A sole foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) case has been detected in the whole Sidi Bouzid region, Head of the Animal… Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.