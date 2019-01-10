Tunisia: Revenues From Dates Export Up 14.4 Percent

Tunis/Tunisia — Revenues from Tunisian date export edged up 14.4% till January 7, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, to reach 219 million dinars (MD), taking advantage of the growing demand on the Maghreb market which exceeded 7 thousand tons.

Tunisia has sold since the start of the date export season (October 1, 2018) 32.5 thousand tons, against 31.5 thousand tons (191MD) during the last season, i.e. a 3% rise at the level of quantities, according to data published on Thursday by the Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Ministry.

Demands on the Maghreb, Spanish, American and Indonesian markets were up 22.6%, 25%, 51.5% and 14.7%, respectively.