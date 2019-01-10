10 January 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Ennahdha Has Not Yet Decided On Its Presidential Candidate (Imed Khemiri)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ennahdha Movement has not yet decided on its presidential candidate for 2019 or on the personality it will support, said Thursday spokesman for the movement Imed Khemiri.

"The party's institutions are currently examining this issue and are working on developing a vision regarding the parliamentary and presidential elections," he added in a statement to TAP, reaffirming that the movement is directly concerned by these elections.

According to him, two scenarios are possible; the first is to present a candidate while the second is to support a political figure outside the party.

Besides, Khemiri said that the movement is "deeply concerned" by the means to make of the next elections a success, considering it "positive" the relationship with the Presidency of the Republic.

