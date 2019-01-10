10 January 2019

South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Africa: Mdluli to Replace Morrison in a CAF Confed Cup Fixture

CAF has appointed South African referee Eugene Nkosinathi Mdluli in replacement of Christopher James Harrison to serve as a fourth official in a CAF Confederation Cup play-off round tie between Zamalek and Ittihad Raidi de Tanger on Saturday, 19 January 2019.

That match will take place at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt. The African football governing body stated in its designation letter that this was due to the fact that Harrison had made mention that he would not be available to serve in the upcoming matchup.

Mdluli will now join fellow South Africans in Victor Gomes, Zakhlele Siwela and Athenkosi Ndongeni in the running of that Confederation Cup play-off fixture.

Gomes will serve as referee in that tie, while both Siwela and Ndongeni will operate as his two assistants.

Winners of this play-off round will automatically progress to the group stage matches of the competition.

