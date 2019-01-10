Tunisia: January 14, Cut-Off Date for Negotiations With Government On Wage Increases in Civil Service (Ugtt's Hfayedh)

Tunis/Tunisia — "January 14 will be the cut-off date of negotiations with the government on wage increases in the civil service and we have not yet reached an agreement," Deputy Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Hfayedh Hfayedh said on Thursday.

"The government proposed wage increases that fall short of our expectations as they vary between 70 and 130 dinars," he specified in a statement to the media on the fringes of his participation in a preparatory regional administrative commission ahead of the general strike in the civil service and the public sector on January 17.

Hfayedh pointed out that the UGTT hopes to reach an agreement with the government on wage increases in the civil service before January 14 in order to prevent the general strike.

"If need be, the general strike, which is a constitutional right, will be observed as scheduled," he indicated.