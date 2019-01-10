10 January 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: One FMD Case Detected in Sidi Bouzid

Sidi Bouzid/Tunisia — A sole foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) case has been detected in the whole Sidi Bouzid region, Head of the Animal Production Department at the Regional Authority of Agricultural Development Mohamed Hamdouni told TAP.

Following a meeting held on Wednesday at the Agriculture Ministry, it was decided to start a livestock vaccination campaign as from Friday at the level of the public sector in Sidi Bouzid.

A working session will be held next week with certified veterinarians to launch a similar campaign at the level of the private sector in the region.

The Tunisian livestock has been regularly submitted since 1989 to vaccination against the FMD, a highly contagious virus disease of animals that has no effects on humans.

