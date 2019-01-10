Cameroon - Japan - Economic Cooperation On Upward Trend

A recent publication shows cooperation between both countries is on good footing.

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published the 2017 White Paper on Development Cooperation, baring the country's contribution to global development through loans and grants to foreign countries and contributions to international organisations. The document released in 2018 shows increasing economic cooperation between the governments of Japan and Cameroon despite the fact that Cameroon is ranked 15th among 49 countries in Sub Saharan Africa that are recipients of Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA).

The total flow of financial resources from Japan to developing countries in 2016, according to the report, stood at 54, 361 million USD. Sub-Saharan Africa got 1,490 million USD with Cameroon scooping disbursement of grants and aid from the said sum amounting to 23.72 million USD.

The publication showed Japan disbursed 552, 734 million Yen (circa FCFA 2,913 billion) in 2017 for ODA; an amount divided into projects implemented in beneficiary countries by cooperation agencies such as Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Japan Foundation or as contributions and donations to multilateral institutions like UN agencies, the World Bank's International Fund for Agricultural Development, the African Development Bank, the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) among others.

From the 2017 ODA allocation, Cameroon obtained about FCFA 7 billion from JICA to finance the Project for Improvement in Fish Landing Facility and Fish Market of Youpwe in Douala on December 11. The agreement was signed by the then Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Louis Paul Motaze and the former Japanese Ambassador Kunio Akamura. In October same year, the country also offered Cameroon food assistance through the World Food Programme. Earlier in May 2017, JICA signed another agreement offering Cameroon a loan of 5.894 billion Yen (circa FCFA 31 billion) for the Yaounde-Brazzaville International Corridor Development project; this was an ODA loan for the construction of the Mintom-Lele section of the road linking the capital of Yaounde and that of Congo (Brazzaville) among others. For the 2018 Financial Year, Japan equally offered food assistance to Cameroon. Both countries also have trade exchanges in goods like cocoa, timber and vehicles, among others.