South Africa: Bags of Dagga and Drugs Seized At Roadblock On N14 Between Upington and Olifantshoek

press release

While conducting a Safer Festive Season roadblock on the N14 between Upington and Olifantshoek yesterday, 09 January 2019 SAPS members from the ZF Mgcawu Cluster stopped a Quantum taxi at the roadblock. The roadblock was conducted from 17:00 until 21:00 by various SAPS units including POPS, Vispol, Detectives, VCIU, Stock Theft , K9 and members from Immigration.

The police stopped the Quantum taxi and searched all the passengers who were traveling from Olifantshoek to Upington.

While searching the passengers, members found 25 bags of dagga in a bag with an estimated street value of R25 000-00 and 300 mandrax tablets concealed in a Kellogs box with an estimated street value of R30 000-00. A 46 year old male passenger was arrested and the Upington police are investigating a case of Dealing in drugs. The suspect will soon be appearing in the Upington Magistrate's court.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Risimati Shivuri thanked the members for their alertness and vigilance while performing their duties and warned the criminals that the police have adopted a zero tolerance approach and he will not allow them to make a play ground of his province and police members will flush out all criminals.