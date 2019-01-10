Angola: EU Releases 65 Million Euro to Aid Family Farming

Lubango — The European Union (EU) made available 65 million Euros this year to aid the execution of the Reinforcement, Resilience and Nutritional Food Security Programme (FRESAN) in the southern region of Angola.

Speaking to ANGOP on Wednesday, the representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Matteo Tonini, said from the overall amount at least 24.6 million will be channelled to the subvention of agricultural and nutritional projects.

FAO's four-year project is aimed at preventing post-harvests losses, improve storage and conservation, encourage the constitution of cooperatives, preservation of vegetable products and implementation of water abstraction and conservation.

The FRESAN Project is part of the financing convention signed by the EU and Angola to assist the southern provinces of Cunene, Huila and Namibe, which have been battered by droughts and climate change threats.

The focus of the project is to benefit rural people of this region, mainly mothers, girls, teenagers and children under the age of five.

FRESAN intends to reduce starvation, poverty, food and nutritional vulnerability in that southern region of Angola through the reinforcement of the resilience and sustainable family farm production as well as the improvement of the nutritional situation of the families and support to nutrition research and promotion institutions.