Angola: Girabola2018/19 - Kabuscorp Draw in Cabinda

Luanda — Kabuscorp do Palanca last Wednesday achieved a nil-nil draw at the home of Sporting de Cabinda, a match counting for the eleventh round of the top division National Football Championship (Girabola2018/19).

With this result, Kabuscorp lost the chance to take over the Girabola lead and so stand in the third position with eighteen points.

Sporting de Cabinda, on their turn, are in the twelfth position of the standing with twelve points.

Other results of the round:

Interclube - Saurimo FC (0-1)

Recreativo do Libolo - ASA (2-1)

Sagrada Esperança - FC Bravos do Maquis (1-1)

The round continues this Thursday with the following games:

Recreativo da Caála -1º de Agosto

Progresso Sambizanga - Santa Rita de Cassia

Cuando Cubango FC - Académica do Lobito

Meanwhile, Desportivo da Huíla squad's eleventh round match has been postponed due the participation of the adversaries (Petro de Luanda) in the African Confederation (CAF) Cup.

In the CAF Cup, Petro de Luanda will be in Mali to face on Saturday the local Stade Malien for the last eliminatory round of access to the group stage of this continental competition.