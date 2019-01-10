Kenya: Woman Suffocates After Fridge Explodes in House, Children Escape

Photo: Jared Nyataya/Nairobi News

The scene of the house in which a woman suffocated to death in Mwanzo Estate, Eldoret, on January 09, 2019.

A 45-year-old woman died on Wednesday night at Mwanzo Estate in Eldoret after inhaling smoke from a refrigerator that exploded in her house.

Police said they are investigating Susan Njoki's death, although preliminary investigations indicate she could have suffocated after smoke from the suspected explosion filled her house at night.

Her two children escaped through a window.

"We tried to get access to her house to rescue her but her main door was locked and there were heavy grills mounted on the door," said a neighbour.

She was sleeping in a different room from the children.

The neighbours said her room was engulfed in smoke.

One of the children is admitted to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Eldoret West Police boss Zachariah Bittok said that they have launched investigation into the incident.

Her body was taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.