South Africa: Two Appear in Court On Illegal Firearms Charges

press release

On 8 January 2019 at 15:00, police officers from the Empangeni Tactical Response Team acted on intelligence with regards to notorious men travelling in a vehicle using false plates. The suspects were wanted for several cases including an attempted murder of police officers committed on 5 January 2019, murder, robberies and carjacking.

It is alleged that they were terrorising the community of Ezibayeni, Hlabisa, Nongoma, Mtubatuba and surrounding areas. The team spotted the said vehicle with five occupants travelling along KwaTebha area and attempted to intercept the vehicle. A shoot-out ensued and the men abandoned the vehicle. A 24-year-old suspect who sustained a gunshot wound, was arrested at the scene after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with five rounds of ammunition. He was taken to hospital where he is under police guard.

With the assistance of police officers at Ezibayeni SAPS, the team continued with their investigation and proceeded to a house at Gabadela area in Ezibayeni. A 65-year-old woman was arrested after she was found in possession of an AK47 rifle with nine rounds of ammunition. The 24-year-old suspect will be profiled to establish if he is linked to other crimes within the province.

Police are still searching for the remaining suspects. The arrested suspects appeared at the Hlabisa Magistrates Court yesterday on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They were remanded into custody until today.