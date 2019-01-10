Tanzania: New Betting Firm Makes Foray Into Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — New betting company, Bingwa Bet, has entered the Tanzanian market.

The company's founder and managing director, Mr Lior Shabat (pictured), told The Citizen yesterday that the good investment environment in Tanzania influenced their decision to invest in the country under their parent company, Lev Tanzania Limited.

Mr Shabat said they were aware that Tanzania hosted many betting firms that were very competitive, but their unique services and products were key to their business development and creating many customers.

The firm has live, pre-match, horse racing, virtual football, keno and Lucky Six betting platforms.

"By using appropriate tools and platforms we have managed to raise the brand awareness and enabled us to recruit new customers that have boosted our business activities in the country.

"We have the most comprehensive and exciting retails and online betting experiences with Tanzanians," Mr Shabat said.

. Our target is to become the number one loved brand in the country," said Shabat.

He said they have studied the betting market and know what to offer to Tanzanians and so far have opened four betting shops in the country. He said by the year 2020, they would able to cover all the country and contribute to the market with job opportunities.

Meanwhile: In order to show their support to the community, the firm has donated various products to Kinondoni and Mkuranga based Malaika Kids orphanage centre.

Shabat said their donation is sign of their intensively involvement in the Corporate and Social Responsibilities (CSR) which is their first agenda. "We want to see orphans receive equal needs despite the fact that they do not have parents. We real toughed with them and put it as our first agenda," said Shabat.