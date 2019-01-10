South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Possession of Unlicensed Firearm and Presumed Stolen Property in Kraaifontein

press release

An intelligence driven operation by SAPS members led to the arrest of six male suspects, aged between 26 and 40, on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and presumed stolen property in Kraaifontein.

Maitland Flying Squad members patrolling the Kraaifontein area with the assistance of the K9 unit reacted on information this morning about a suspect wanted on a Brackenfell housebreaking and theft case and a Table View pointing of firearm case was hiding in Lucullus Road, Kraaifontein. Upon searching the residence an unlicensed firearm and ammunition were discovered and a 37 year old suspect was arrested.

In an unrelated incident on Wednesday, 9 January 2019 at 09:00, members of Kraaifontein SAPS followed up on information received of two LDV vehicles transporting stolen copper cables belonging to Eskom and Telkom. The SAPS members stopped and searched the mentioned bakkies in Industrial Road, Joostenbergvlakte, Kraaifontein and discovered 27 bags containing burnt copper wires. Five suspects aged between 26 and 40 were arrested for possession of presumed stolen property.

The investigation continues in identifying ownership of the confiscated items.

All suspects will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates court once they have been charged.