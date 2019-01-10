Kenya: Emirates Releases Biggest Offer Yet for Kenyan Travelers

Nairobi — Emirates has released its biggest offer yet for Kenyan travelers to various destinations in Europe, Far East, America and South Asia.

The offer applies to bookings made from January 7 until January 21, 2019 with the travel period from January 13th 2019 to June 30th 2019.

Economy Class passengers can enjoy fares starting at USD 649 to Europe, USD 719 to Far East. USD999 to America and USD 527 to South Asia.

Business Class passengers can enjoy fares to Europe, Far East, Americas and South Asia starting at USD 1895, USD1930, USD 2723 and USD 1654 respectively.