South Africa: The Police Embarked On the Back to School Campaigns

press release

The South African Police Service in Limpopo has started to roll out the back to school campaigns in all the Clusters with the aim of eradicating criminal activities in and around the learning environment.

From yesterday 2019 - 01-09, these campaigns have unfolded in the Tzaneen, Groblersdal, Makhado and Thohoyandou Clusters respectively.

In the Tzaneen Cluster, the campaign was led by the Cluster Commander Major General Maggy Mathebula in partnership with the Greater Tzaneen Municipality and other relevant stakeholders.

They addressed learners at Mabushe and Nelson Ramodike Secondary Schools in the Maake policing precinct outside Tzaneen on the following fundamental issues:

- Methods of reporting crime, child abuse, procedure of reporting the missing persons, bullying, gangsterism, theft, assault, carrying of dangerous weapons, hitchhiking and the consequences of acquiring criminal record.

During the campaign, the police were tipped off about the presence of a 20 -year-old man, who is alleged to be the ring leader of a gangster group called "MA100".

They responded swiftly and apprehend him, searched him and found a police pepper spray in his possession.

Meanwhile, in the Rakgoadi Policing area under the Groblersdal Cluster, the campaign was conducted at Mahlare and Mokone A Mabula Secondary Schools.

The campaigning team composed of the Saps Corporate Communication, the Social Crime Prevention co-ordinator Constable Mathibela in partnership with the acting Circuit Manager of the Department of Education, the Ephraim Mogale Local Municipality, Youth Council and Bakone Development Forum officials. They addressed learners about the following topics:

- Drug and substance abuse, the danger of participating in criminal activities, Suicide and Discipline.

In the Mphephu Policing area under the Makhado Cluster, the campaign was conducted at Mulenga Secondary School. The campaigning team composed of the Saps, the Department of Education and the Educational Journey Project. Learners were addressed about the prevention of all categories of crimes including bullying.

In concluding this campaign, one learner gave a remarkable message to the Police saying, "I am very much proud of my men and women in blue for their enormous contribution and efforts they make in ensuring that Limpopo is safe and remain a crime free province, keep up the positive attitude" he concluded.

In the Thohoyandou Policing area, the Campaign was conducted at Denga Tshivhase Secondary School in Phiphidi village this morning on 10-01-2019 from 07:30.

The campaigning team composed of the Social Crime prevention members Warrant Officer Marwala and Sergeant Mutele accompanied by the Station Communication Officer Sergeant Dathi.

During this campaign, 400 learners were addressed about different kinds of crime hints as follows: carrying of dangerous weapons, gangsterism, drugs and all sorts of substance abuse, theft, bullying, rapes as well as murders and the consequences of having criminal record.

The campaigns are still unfolding in other areas throughout the Province.