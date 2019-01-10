South Africa: Pitch Black Afro Charged With Premeditated Murder, Case Postponed

Local rapper Pitch Black Afro has been charged with premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice after his wife, Catherine Modusane, died in a Johannesburg bed and breakfast on December 31.

He appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday afternoon. The case was postponed to January 15.

The artist, whose real name is Thulani Ngcobo, told the court he could not afford to pay for a lawyer and he would apply for legal aid.

Ngcobo was arrested on Tuesday after a pathologist who examined Modusane's body found that she could have died from injuries she had sustained, the police's Lungelo Dlamini told News24 on Wednesday.

Dlamini said Modusane was found in a room at a bed and breakfast in Bellevue, Johannesburg, with injuries to her upper body.

Earlier on Wednesday, Daily Sun reported that sources close to the couple said they had been fighting the night before Modusane was found dead in her room.

However, Ngcobo dismissed the claims.

