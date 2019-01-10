Namibia: Zimbabwe Go 4-0 Ahead

Zimbabwe's women's cricket team went 4-0 up in the Namib Desert Challenge with a commanding 69-run victory over Namibia on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, Zimbabwe piled up 150 runs for two wickets and then restricted Namibia to 81 for eight wickets off their 20 overs.

Namibia got an early breakthrough in Zimbabwe's innings when Precious Marange was dismissed for a duck by Sylvia Shihepo, while Chipo Tiripano was bowled for 18 by Eveleen Kejarukua.

Mary Anne Musonda, however, joined opener Modester Mupachikwa to put Zimbabwe in command with an unbeaten century partnership for the third wicket.

Mupachikwa eventually scored 75 not out off 63 balls which included 10 fours, while Musonda scored 45 not out which included four fours.

For Namibia, Sylvia Shihepo took one wicket for 18 runs and Eveleen Kejarukua one wicket for 19.

Namibia lost Roche Venter early in their run chase for one run, but Adri van der Merwe and Yasmeen Kahn revived their innings with a 36-run partnership.

Van der Merwe's dismissal for 28, however, started a slide from which they could not recover as the wickets fell at regular intervals.

Kahn was dismissed for 17, while the only other batsman to reach double figures was Sune Wittmann with 16, as Namibia could only muster 81 for eight wickets off their 20 overs, to hand Zimbabwe a comfortable victory.

Anesu Mushangwe was Zimbabwe's best bowler, taking three wickets for nine runs off four overs, while Chiedza Mzembe took 2/17 off four overs.

The final T20 international between the two teams takes place at the Sparta Ground on Thursday.