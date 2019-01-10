10 January 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Enormous Dagga Plantation Destroyed

An intelligence driven operation carried out by an integrated law enforcement team led to the destruction of a large dagga plantation worth millions of rands.

The operation which was carried out yesterday, 09 January 2018, by members of various units of the South African Police Service, Provincial Visible Policing, Nelspruit Airwing, Elukwatini Visible Policing, and Ermelo Crime Intelligence as well as members of the South African National Defence Force and the Songimvelo Game Reserve Rangers destroyed a total of 21 910 plants, estimated at R21.9m street value. These plants were at various stages of growth, ranging from juvenile to fully grown plants.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma commended the joint efforts by all role players involved. "Our priority as the SAPS is to keep our communities safe and clean from any kind of danger that threatens the amity of our people. Follow up operations will be executed as and when dagga fields are identified," said General Zuma.

No arrests have been made yet, and police request anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of responsible suspects to contact the SAPS Crime Stop line on 08600 10111 or visit their nearest police station.

South Africa

