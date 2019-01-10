South Africa: OR Tambo Baggage Handler Suspended After Being Caught On Camera Flinging Suitcases Onto Floor

The OR Tambo International Airport baggage handler who was caught on camera carelessly flinging suitcases from the carousel onto the floor has been suspended.

Video footage of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

Samukelo Khambule, corporate affairs specialist at the airport, told News24 that they were aware of a video showing a baggage handler mishandling passengers' luggage.

"We have engaged the ground handler's company, BidAir Services, regarding its employee's behaviour," Khambule said.

BidAir Services had identified and suspended the employee with immediate effect, while they initiated disciplinary action.

"There are many professional employees who work for various companies in the airport ecosystem," Khambule said.

"It's therefore disconcerting when an employee falls short of the standards of the service level agreement that we have with companies performing licensed activities within the airport."

